Trial begins for man charged with killing 9 in Akron fires

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Opening statements are scheduled Monday for Stanley Ford.
The 62-year-old is charged with killing 9 people in arsons in Akron in April 2016 and May 2017.
The judge declared a mistrial in his first trial.
His second trial has been delayed multiple times, most recently due to COVID-19 and previously for a mental health evaluation.
He’s charged with starting a house fire that killed a couple in April of 2016.
Just over a year later, police say he started another house fire down the street that killed a family of 7.
The youngest family member was 16-months-old.
This is a death penalty case.
The victims are:
- Lindell Lewis, 66
- Gloria Hart, 65
- Angela Boggs, 38
- Dennis Huggins, 35
- Jared Boggs, 14
- Dasia Huggins, 6
- Kyle Huggins, 5
- Alivia Huggins, 3
- Cameron Huggins, 1
A jury was seated in the case over the last several weeks.