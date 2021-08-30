Trial begins for man charged with killing 9 in Akron fires

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Opening statements are scheduled Monday for Stanley Ford.

Stanley Ford

The 62-year-old is charged with killing 9 people in arsons in Akron in April 2016 and May 2017.

The judge declared a mistrial in his first trial.

His second trial has been delayed multiple times, most recently due to COVID-19 and previously for a mental health evaluation.

He’s charged with starting a house fire that killed a couple in April of 2016.

Just over a year later, police say he started another house fire down the street that killed a family of 7.

Stanley Ford (Courtesy: City of Akron)

The youngest family member was 16-months-old.

This is a death penalty case.

The victims are:

  • Lindell Lewis, 66
  • Gloria Hart, 65
  • Angela Boggs, 38
  • Dennis Huggins, 35
  • Jared Boggs, 14
  • Dasia Huggins, 6
  • Kyle Huggins, 5
  • Alivia Huggins, 3
  • Cameron Huggins, 1

A jury was seated in the case over the last several weeks.

