Trial begins for man charged with killing 9 in Akron fires

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Opening statements are scheduled Monday for Stanley Ford.

The 62-year-old is charged with killing 9 people in arsons in Akron in April 2016 and May 2017.

The judge declared a mistrial in his first trial.

His second trial has been delayed multiple times, most recently due to COVID-19 and previously for a mental health evaluation.

He’s charged with starting a house fire that killed a couple in April of 2016.

Just over a year later, police say he started another house fire down the street that killed a family of 7.

The youngest family member was 16-months-old.

This is a death penalty case.

The victims are:

Lindell Lewis, 66

Gloria Hart, 65

Angela Boggs, 38

Dennis Huggins, 35

Jared Boggs, 14

Dasia Huggins, 6

Kyle Huggins, 5

Alivia Huggins, 3

Cameron Huggins, 1

A jury was seated in the case over the last several weeks.