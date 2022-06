LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic is backed up on I-90 in Lake County due to a trailer fire Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at State Route 44, near Concord Township.

The eastbound lanes are currently down to one lane. Drivers are urged to take an alternative route if they’re heading that direction.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.