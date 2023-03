CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Friday evening crash on Interstate 90 East at the West 25th Street exit backed up traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

(Ohio Department of Transportation)

The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked just before 5 p.m. Friday, according to an alert. Traffic camera footage showed the interstate moving again by 5:30 p.m.

Get more traffic alerts and watch live traffic cameras on OHGO.com.