CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple lanes of traffic were shutdown on I-480 West at West 130th Street due to a crash Tuesday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported after 6 p.m.

The area was initially shutdown across all lanes, then two lanes, before opening up fully by 6:45 p.m.

As seen on the OHGO camera vantage point above, traffic was stalled in the area, which is also undergoing construction. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

It is not clear how the crash took place. Stay with FOX 8 as more is learned.