LIVE UPDATE: Elsa regains hurricane strength, closing in on Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Elsa has officially reached hurricane strength again as it nears Tampa Bay.

The 8 p.m. ET National Hurricane Center advisory shows Elsa reached 75 mph maximum sustained winds, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The system is about 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa and moving north at 14 mph.

Hurricane Elsa is expected to move near or over parts of Florida’s west coast later Tuesday and make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning. Once it starts moving inland, the storm is forecast to weaken again.

Several watches and warnings have been issued along Florida as the storm moves up the Gulf Coast. That includes a hurricane warning in effect from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River.

However, Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver explained the classification of Elsa doesn’t change much.

“The impacts are exactly the same whether this is a high-end tropical storm or low-end hurricane,” he said. “You don’t want to get hung up on that.”

On the current forecast track, Elsa is expected to move near or over parts of Florida’s west coast later Tuesday into Tuesday night before making landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday. After landfall, it will move across the southeastern United States through Thursday.

As the storm moves along the coast, the NHC says heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban or minor river flooding. The NHC is also warning of life-threatening storm surge along parts of the coast. The latest advisory shows peak surge could reach as high as 3 to 5 feet in Tampa Bay.

“The combination of a storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC advisory says.

Coastal Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and southeastern Virginia could experience flash and urban flooding later in the week.

In addition to heavy rain, hurricane conditions are expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday within the hurricane warning area.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo to south of Egmont Key

West coast of Florida north of Steinhatchee River to Ochlockonee River

Coast of Georgia from the mouth of the St. Marys River to Altamaha Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Altamaha Sound, Georgia, to South Santee River, South Carolina