Live theater returns to Playhouse Square with Choir of Man

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The stage was set Friday night for the return of live theater at Playhouse Square.

“It’s a combination of absolute joy and it’s very emotional for us,” said Gina Vernaci, president and CEO of Playhouse Square.

The emotion was felt as the audience sprang to their feet in a standing ovation before the The Choir of Man began. The perfect comeback show, Choir of Man is a rollicking musical about community and getting together.

“It’s all the music that you absolutely love,” Vernaci said.

According to Vernaci, theater capacity is limited for now. Audiences will be seated in groups spaced out from other seating pods.

So, what other changes are there at Playhouse Square? If you are vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask. Now, there is mobile ticketing and you must pay with a credit card or mobile payment when at the concession stand.

Performances of Choir of Man will run until July 11. After that, tickets to the shows in the fall will be sold at full capacity.

“It is exactly easing back in. What we wanted to do is start small and just see how the system works, see what we need to tweak before we open up to capacity,” Vernaci said.