CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is offering travel advice on how to make flying and driving easy and stress-free this Thanksgiving.

AAA East Central, the Transportation Security Administration, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and the Ohio Department of Transportation are holding a press conference Tuesday.

AAA projects that 54.6 million people will be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday. And given the increase in Thanksgiving travel, AAA said this advice will be necessary to ensure travelers arrive at their destinations on time.

Travel experts plan to discuss:

Tips and resources to help prepare for the holiday travel season

How to pack to avoid delays at the TSA security screening checkpoint

AAA’s Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

Advice for Ohio motorists

Work zone safety

Traveling in poor weather conditions

According to TSA, it has seen an increase in travel this year.

“We expect to be busier this year than last year at this time, and probably very close to pre-pandemic levels,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We are prepared to handle the projected increase in travel volumes next week.”

According to TSA, the three busiest days during the Thanksgiving travel period are typically the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.

AAA said most travelers (nearly 49 million people) are expected to travel by car.

The press conference will start at 10 a.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Tuesday.