‘People saw. People know.’ : Northeast Ohio mother pleads for tips in son’s unsolved murder

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – 18-year-old Jayquon Tillman went to a house party in Franklin Township in 2017 and never came home.

(Photo Credit: Tillman Family)

Tillman was shot and killed at that party near Kent State on May 7, 2017.

The Cleveland teen was a student at Eastern Michigan University.

Portage County Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri held a press conference Monday on Jayquon’s unsolved murder to ask people to come forward with information.

Tillman’s mother was also there.

“My heart is always heavy every day,” shared Latoya Williams.

Spidalieri said the case has always bothered him because Tillman was such a good kid.

Tillman graduated high school at 16 and had plans to become a history teacher and pay his way through law school.

“He was on the road to greatness,” his mother said.

The night of the party, deputies had responded due to the large gathering.

A large group of people ran from the home as deputies heard a gunshot.

Tillman and another woman from Columbus were shot.

She survived.

Witnesses say there was a fight at the party before Tillman was shot.

Jayquon died at the hospital.

Despite more than 200 people being in attendance at the party, law enforcement says it is still looking for crucial information in the case.

“Now is the time to do the right thing,” Latoya pleaded.

“People saw. People know,” said Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski.

If you have information, you can call Portage County detectives at (330)297-3890.