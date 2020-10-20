Teachers unions join Cleveland schools asking people to vote yes on Issue 68

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The president of the National Federation of Teachers is joining the Cleveland Teachers Union and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Tuesday for a press conference asking people to vote yes on Issue 68.
Issue 68 is a levy renewal that’s on the general election ballot.
If it passes, funding from Issue 68 would cover $20 million in the CMSD budget, a $5 million increase from the previous levy.
CMSD says the increase would equal less than seven dollars a month increase in property taxes.
Issue 68 needs a majority vote to pass.
If it fails, the District budget plans indicate the closure of 25 schools, on top of cutting 15% of the staff and another $16 million in programs.
The election is November 3.
