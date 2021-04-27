Live: Suspect shot by DEA agent in Cleveland speaking to public

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect shot by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent on Cleveland‘s east side April 14 is addressing the public alongside his attorney today at 11 a.m.

On April 14, Cleveland police say they responded to East 82nd Street and Decker Avenue for reports of shots fired involving a law enforcement officer.

Surveillance video obtained from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District captured the shooting involving a DEA officer who says a man approached him with a gun. The family of the man who was shot insists that he did not point a weapon at the undercover agent.

The video is too far away to determine if anything was in the suspect’s hand, but the DEA says they recovered a firearm at the scene.

Trayvon Johnson and his attorney Stanley Jackson of The Cochran Firm in Cleveland are speaking more on this today.

LIVE BLOG:

Trayvon Johnson’s family has lived in that neighborhood for 32 years

Jackson says people in the neighborhood felt uncomfortable with the DEA’s presence parked on the street that day

Johnson’s brother, a veteran, says he was sitting on the porch that day and often watches the neighborhood for safety

Jackson says the officer needs to be held accountable; the officer didn’t speak to Johnson before firing his weapon or identify himself as an officer

Jackson says he is unaware why the DEA agent was stationed in that area that day

The Cochran Firm is currently performing their own investigation

Jackson is calling for more transparency from the police department in this incident

Jackson says justice is when the officer is charged