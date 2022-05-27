CLEVELAND (WJW) – Incarnate Word Academy held its 13th annual Military Appreciation Day in downtown Cleveland Friday.

They were joined by students from Holy Trinity School in Avon, as well as local veterans, members of the Army National Guard, Sisters of the Incarnate Word and teachers and parents at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for a student-led prayer service.

WJW

WJW

WJW

WJW

WJW

Following Mass, officers with the Cleveland Division of Police escorted the students through Cleveland for a three-mile “Freedom Walk” to FirstEnergy Stadium to honor those who have served in the military.

Incarnate Word hopes to kick off Memorial Day weekend with their tribute.