CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was killed just before the new year began.

Saturday, family, friends and former colleagues gathered in Cleveland to remember this fallen officer, paying tribute to him in the honorary naming of a street. Utopia Avenue at the intersection of East 152nd Street, not far from where Bartek served at the Fifth District, is now named for him.

“Patrol Officer Shane Bartek was an officer known for his devotion and commitment to police work and to the citizens of the City of Cleveland,” Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said in a statement. “The dedication of Utopia Avenue in Officer Shane Bartek’s name will serve as a warm remembrance of his legacy to Shane’s family, the community and his fellow officers.”

WJW photo



Bartek, who was off-duty of the time, was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve 2021 by Tamara McLoyd, who ambushed him during a carjacking along Rocky River Drive. She was recently sentenced for her crimes.