Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Veterans Day ceremony honors those who have served

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland’s Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument hosted a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday to honor all who serve.

The monument hasn’t been open due to the coronavirus but will allow attendees with masks inside Wednesday.

They encouraged attendees to watch online and carried a livestream o the service.

Lt. Col. Philip E. Rutledge, II, USAF, MSC (Ret) spoke at the event, as did Ted Prasse, the President of the Cuyahoga Soldiers’ and Sailors’ monument.

The Monument was dedicated in 1894 to the more than 9,000 who served the Union during the Civil War.

