LIVE: Snowy, wet and dry roads scattered across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and city road crews are working to clear streets impacted by snow.
ODOT said it had more than 100 crews out, most in Northeast Ohio, Friday.
As the FOX 8 Weather Team predicted, the heaviest snow is in the snow belt.
ODOT pointed out how a few miles made the difference in many areas between snow, wet and dry roads.
OHGO announced the speed limit on I-90 in Lake County has been reduced to 60 mph due to the conditions.
FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says bands of lake effect will last through 10 a.m.
LIVE UPDATES
6:23 a.m. – 5 school districts are closed Friday. Check updates here.