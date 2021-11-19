LIVE: Snowy, wet and dry roads scattered across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and city road crews are working to clear streets impacted by snow.

ODOT said it had more than 100 crews out, most in Northeast Ohio, Friday.

As of 4am, we have more than 100 crews out, mostly in NE Ohio where lake effect snow is falling. Here are views from plows on I-90 in Ashtabula County and SR 166 in Geauga County. Please give them plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/Feo2VghoXA — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 19, 2021

As the FOX 8 Weather Team predicted, the heaviest snow is in the snow belt.

ODOT pointed out how a few miles made the difference in many areas between snow, wet and dry roads.

5 miles is the difference between snowy and wet roads on I-271 east of Cleveland. Another 2 miles south and roads are dry. pic.twitter.com/TqnuARVQuy — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) November 19, 2021

OHGO announced the speed limit on I-90 in Lake County has been reduced to 60 mph due to the conditions.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says bands of lake effect will last through 10 a.m.

LIVE UPDATES

Accident SR2 WB before E.9 exit . Tow on scene — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 19, 2021

6:23 a.m. – 5 school districts are closed Friday. Check updates here.

Rollover accident 90Epast MLK — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 19, 2021

Snow showers as we head NB on SR 44 from 422 🚗🦊 @fox8news pic.twitter.com/oNpf3zbXHa — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 19, 2021