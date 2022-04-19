(WJW) – Northeast Ohio can handle snow, but Tuesday’s lake effect caught many people off-guard. Several crashes and spin-outs were reported throughout the morning.

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 North at the Ohio Turnpike due to a crash. Fox 8’s Patty Harken said a dump truck and a semi were involved. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there was a 25-minute delay as of 10 a.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Accident 77N at Turnpike. A couple trucks involved. Right lane open. pic.twitter.com/tqmB20JCAv — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 19, 2022

Spin-outs were also reported on Interstate 90 around the Cleveland area. There were white-out conditions and several crashes reported in the Bainbridge area.

Bainbridge: 306 near Lucerne Hill – also a "mess." — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 19, 2022





Fox 8’s Patty Harken reported these additional crashes and back-ups:

Accident 271S in the Express Lanes at Harvard — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 19, 2022

306 CLOSED Washington – Tanglewood Trail. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 19, 2022

Accident 71S at W. 130 pic.twitter.com/QyAd9ZbbG0 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 19, 2022

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.