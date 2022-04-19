(WJW) – Northeast Ohio can handle snow, but Tuesday’s lake effect caught many people off-guard. Several crashes and spin-outs were reported throughout the morning.
Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 North at the Ohio Turnpike due to a crash. Fox 8’s Patty Harken said a dump truck and a semi were involved. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there was a 25-minute delay as of 10 a.m.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
Spin-outs were also reported on Interstate 90 around the Cleveland area. There were white-out conditions and several crashes reported in the Bainbridge area.
Fox 8’s Patty Harken reported these additional crashes and back-ups:
Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.