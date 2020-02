CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s going to be a messy commute Thursday in Northeast Ohio.

Snow has turned to slush on roads and driveways.

Highways just wet. Slushy driveways and sidestreets. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 13, 2020

Plows and crews have been working overnight to get things clear.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it has hundreds of crews on the roads.

As of 4:30am, we have 826 crews out on the road across the state, including this one on US-68 in Hardin Co. Crews will remain on the road patrolling, treating, and plowing to keep you safe. Please give them room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/ILzRzGXGLx — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 13, 2020

Several communities have issued snow emergencies and parking bans.

The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is set to expire at 10 a.m. for most people.

Many schools are running on a delay and others have closed.

Accident Rt.2W near SR 306 in Mentor. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 13, 2020