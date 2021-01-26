LIVE: Single engine plane that landed in a field in Avon gets rolling escort down I-90

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – A 1979 Piper 28A single engine plane that went down in a cornfield in Avon on Saturday is getting a lift Tuesday.

The engine stopped and the flight instructor and licensed pilot glided the plane into the field.

It had been headed to Burke Lakefront Airport from the Lorain County Airport.

No one was hurt.

The plane is headed to Lorain County Airport Tuesday, but this time by truck.

9a: Rolling escort of a plane along 90. The route starts on Chester Rd. in Avon. Chester – SR 611 – 90W – SR 57S- SR113 – Oberlin Rd. – Russia Rd. (Lorain County Regional Airport) — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 26, 2021

It’s going to take a drive down I-90 and with a transport around 9 a.m.

There will be rolling road closures as it heads back to the Lorain airport.