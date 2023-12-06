LAS VEGAS (WJW) — Metropolitan police on Wednesday afternoon responded to reports of an active shooter on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Police said a suspect is dead.

Watch live coverage from FOX 8 sister station KLAS in the player above.

The shooting happened near the university’s BEAM Hall, which houses the university’s business school and is near its Student Union building, according to FOX 8 sister station KLAS.

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” reads an earlier tweet from Las Vegas Metro Police.

Police told students and faculty to evacuate to a safe area and to “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Just after 3:30 p.m., police announced the suspect was located and is dead.

The investigation remains active, police said.