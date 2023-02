BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Brecksville police say a sheriff’s office vehicle was involved in a crash on 77 North at Miller Road.

The two left lanes are blocked on I-77 North beyond I-80/Ohio Turnpike. Traffic is backed up to near 303/Streetsboro Road.

Accident 77N past Turnpike. Sheriffs vehicle hit. Right lane open. pic.twitter.com/r1kKg21HfM — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 7, 2023

There is no word on what caused the crash. It happened at around 6 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

Stay with FOX 8 for more details.