Shaker Heights man accused of posing as Uber driver, raping woman in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Monty Nath, 35, was arraigned Monday on charges of rape and kidnapping.

Police say on February 17, he picked up a woman in downtown Cleveland who was looking for her Uber driver.

She said the vehicle had a similar description to the one she was waiting for.

Investigators say the man told her he was her Uber driver when she asked and invited her to get in the front passenger seat.

A police officer pulled the vehicle over and saw Nath's pants and belt were undone.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Nath faces three charges of rape and one charge of kidnapping.

Nath's bond was continued at $25,000.

His pretrial is scheduled March 16.