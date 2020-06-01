Shaker Heights church organizes candlelight vigil for peace in honor of George Floyd

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland in Shaker Heights held a candlelight vigil for peace in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis police officer dug his knee into the back of his neck while he was on the ground in handcuffs. Floyd can be heard on recorded cellphone video saying he can’t breathe and begging for help.

The officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other offices present have been fired.

Those who attended the vigil gathered on the steps of the church to observe a moment of silence for Floyd, which lasted the exact length of time he was pinned down with a knee to his neck.

“This moment of silence will be used to remember that silence is only needed when remembering lives but peaceful yet determined action is needed to bring about change with our society,” said church leaders.

