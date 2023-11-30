CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man authorities said tortured a woman before leaving her stuffed inside a tote on his porch is expected to face a judge for sentencing on Thursday.

Dalontay R. Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty in October to counts of felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr.

He was also made to surrender an AK-47 assault rifle used in the crime, having been banned from possessing firearms after a 2013 robbery conviction.

Authorities said he drove the 60-year-old woman to his home near West 97th Street and Henley Court in Cleveland. There, he assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip-tied her hands and tortured her.

She was found when police conducted a welfare check at his home. They found her inside a small plastic container on the porch “moaning in pain.” She was treated at a hospital.

His original indictment in May included additional charges of attempted murder and felonious assault, which were dismissed.