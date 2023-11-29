SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The sentencing for a man who allegedly dragged an officer by a car after he was pulled over for a traffic stop was set to take place Tuesday morning but was postponed.

According to police, 27-year-old Termaine Tyrone Jackson turned himself into police at the Solon Police Department at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

This came about three days after police dash and body cameras captured the terrifying moment.

Police say it was just before 2 a.m. Sunday when Solon Patrolman James Cervik stopped Jackson traveling at 88 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone on eastbound US Route 422.

In a video from Officer Cervik’s body camera, Jackson is heard telling the patrolman, “I know I was moving a little fast.”

Solon police body cam footage

The officer responded, “88 and you don’t have a seat belt on.”

Jackson then said, “I know, I’m sorry, I live in Twinsburg, I was actually on my way home.”

But after Officer Cervik detected the smell of marijuana coming from the car. He, and a second patrolman, asked Jackson to step out of the vehicle.

One of the officers told Jackson, “All right, come out. You ain’t going to jail over weed man. You’re not going to jail or anything. If you leave though, I tell you, you drive away right now, you’re going to jail.”

Jackson then responded, “I’m not going to drive away.”

Jackson eventually admitted that he was a convicted felon, and after more than four minutes of refusing to get out of the car, he admitted that he had a gun in the vehicle. That’s when Patrolman Cervik opened the driver’s side door and ordered Jackson to get out of the car, but he refused.

The dash and body camera video captured Officer Cervik yelling, “Don’t do it, don’t do it,” before Jackson accelerated and sped away.

Officer Cervik was dragged a short distance while clinging to the door.

Solon Police said the 57-year-old Cervik, a 31-year veteran of the force, suffered bumps, bruises, and road rash after he tumbled to the ground on the side of the highway.

Investigators said another responding officer tried to catch up with Jackson’s car, but at that point, the vehicle was traveling at more than 100 MPH down Cochran Rd., and the pursuit was quickly called off.

Jackson is charged with one count of Failure To Comply and one count of Assault of a Peace Officer.

Jackson’s sentencing was set to begin at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday but was eventually postponed. It is unclear at this time when he will appear in court.