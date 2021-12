CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A driver headed the wrong way hit a semi-truck in Cleveland early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. and I-90 eastbound at east 185th St.

The semi-truck was hit head-on by the wrong-way driver, causing the truck to leak fuel.

A woman in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Car was traveling wrong way on 90 East and struck semi head on. Driver of car transported to @UHhospitals by @ClevelandEMS in critical condition. Semi driver uninjured. — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 9, 2021

90 EB CLOSED at E. 152 due to accident at E. 185. pic.twitter.com/dG9PtAleOd — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 9, 2021

I-90/SR-2 east was shut down from E. 152nd St. to E. 185th St.

There is no word on when it will reopen.