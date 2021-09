LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A stretch of I-90 westbound is blocked in Lake County Friday morning due to a semi-crash.

A semi-truck is on its side on I-90 westbound, just west of State Route 306.

The Lake County sheriff says all westbound lanes are blocked.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m.

OHGO shows a traffic backup stretching several miles east of the crash.