MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Hazmat crews responded to the scene at the intersection of SR 301/Spencer Road and Old Mill Road in Spencer Township after a semi that was carrying ammonia rolled over on Monday morning.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says there’s a detour using SR 162 east to SR 83 south to SR 421 south to US 224 west back to SR 301.