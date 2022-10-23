**Warning: The live video above shows scary haunted house situations.**

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The scares are real in Parma, with the help of the Haunted Yard.

Brothers Joel and Eric Andexler have been working on this outdoor haunted house, which spans four yards, for months, and now horror fans can get a chance to walk through the space this weekend and next.

Started in 1988, albeit with some years off in between, the event goes on each year with the help of friends and family.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photos

Proceeds from the event at 5900 Rosseau Drive go to the Parma Animal Shelter, and an $8 donation is collected at the door.

Find out more about the event, which runs from 7:30-10 p.m., right here.