MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s the time of year when things get a little more magical. And Saturday morning, the Medina County Shop with a Cop event is featuring Santa … as escorted by Secret Service agents.

Kids participating in the annual event are getting breakfast at Blue Heron Brewery and Event Center before heading to the local Walmart for some holiday shopping with law enforcement officers helping along the way.

The fun shopping event ends with families headed back to the event space for lunch.