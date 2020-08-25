North High evacuated in Akron due to tanker crash; Route 8 closed in both directions

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is on the scene of a traffic crash Tuesday morning involving a car and a tanker truck.

Accident on SR 8 between Tallmadge – Howe. Tanker v car. pic.twitter.com/fWVUm4s7Z3 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 25, 2020

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Route 8 North between Tallmadge and Howe Ave.

Police say the car ended up under the tanker.

Video from the scene showed the burning remnants of the tanker.











Route 8 will be closed to traffic in both directions for some time, according to police.

The condition of the drivers is not known at this time.

Akron PD Captain David Laughlin tells us the tanker is from Holland Oil and Gas.

Akron Public Schools communication director tells FOX 8 the North High School campus is being evacuated.

Students have not returned to class, but staff is in the building.

We’re told it is because of the tanker smoke that they decided to evacuate the building.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8