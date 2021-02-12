LIVE: Rocky River firefighters battle blaze at auto body shop

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Rocky River and Lakewood firefighters responded to the scene of a fire early Friday morning.

A fire broke out in the 19600 block of Lake Rd. in Rocky River around 4 a.m.

Mason Auto Body and Mechanical caught fire.

Lake Rd. is closed in the area.

Video from the scene showed a significant fire burning at the building.

No word on how it started or any injuries.

FOX 8 has also learned the property was designated as an historical landmark in Ohio.

It is the site of the Cowan Pottery location after it moved to Rocky River.

R. Guy Cowan had a studio there from 1920 until the Great Depression.

The pottery is featured in the Smithsonian and in various displays at the Rocky River Public Library.

