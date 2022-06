CLEVELAND (WJW) — A free event is bridging communities together in Cleveland on Sunday.

It’s all happening on Larchmere Boulevard in Cleveland from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

FOX 8 I-Team’s Ed and Peggy Gallek were featured in the parade at noon.

Those in attendance can also see a cooking demonstration by Chef Stacy Stoudemire, enjoy a free concert and break a sweat in a Fit Challenge – a community workout.

Mitchell’s Ice Cream is there giving away free treats along with other food vendors.