[Editor’s Note: The video above is a live look at road and weather conditions.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio got a quick dose of winter and now most of the snow is over.

Early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Services allowed Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Northeast Ohio to expire early. Originally the warnings and advisories were in effect until 10 a.m.

FOX 8’s GroundFox is out on the road and tracking driving conditions. Patty Harken reports some slushy spots, but mainly just wet roads.

Below are the conditions on I-480 at I-77 as of about 5 a.m.

Snowfall reports so far from the past 12 hours.

Wind gusts on Monday were well above 50 miles per hour. Wow!

