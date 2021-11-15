LIVE: Road conditions and traffic issues for lingering snow

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and other road crews are making sure roads are safe around Northeast Ohio.

Lake effect snow and rain continue to fall Monday morning.

ODOT reports it has more than 170 crews crisscrossing the state, patrolling, treating, and plowing where needed.

Pavement temperatures are not low enough for accumulation.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken says roads are wet, but they have been treated.

A semi crashed on SR-528 early Monday. It is not clear if the weather was a factor.

No word on injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral