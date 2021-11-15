LIVE: Road conditions and traffic issues for lingering snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and other road crews are making sure roads are safe around Northeast Ohio.

Lake effect snow and rain continue to fall Monday morning.

ODOT reports it has more than 170 crews crisscrossing the state, patrolling, treating, and plowing where needed.

As of 4:30am, we have more than 170 crews out across the state patrolling, treating, and in some cases like here in Ashtabula County plowing roadways. Please be extra alert on bridges and overpasses and give our crews plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/SLlSiTB5pJ — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) November 15, 2021

Pavement temperatures are not low enough for accumulation.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken says roads are wet, but they have been treated.

NB SR 528 at Burton Windsor Rd. Flipped semi off the road . Wreckers on scene. pic.twitter.com/aRECkqAYDd — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 15, 2021

A semi crashed on SR-528 early Monday. It is not clear if the weather was a factor.

No word on injuries.