CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Monday.

This event, which took place on the day after the sportsbook officially opened on New Year’s Day at 9 a.m., included a ceremonial first bet, special appearances by Cavs legends and a charitable donation of $20,000 to commemorate the first time that the sportsbook will be open on a game day.

The approximately 10,355 square foot state-of-the-art Vegas-style sportsbook will feature wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions, five betting windows and 15 betting kiosks.

The second level of the sportsbook includes a lounge with sofas, chairs and cocktail tables.

The Cavs take on the Chicago Bulls Monday at 7 p.m.

If you think you have a gambling problem or you know someone that does, reach out to Ohio’s gambling helpline at 1-800-589-9966.