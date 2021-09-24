Rally held to support family of man at center of controversial arrest in Elyria

(WJW) – A rally is being held to support the family of 18-year-old Markese White, who is behind bars after a controversial arrest that placed an Elyria police officer on leave.

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call — when the incident was captured on a cell phone.

“It’s not right to hurt somebody and slam somebody’s head to the concrete in front of their mother…a mother should never have to witness what I witnessed as a parent…I get teary-eyed every time I think about it,” said the mother of the suspect, Chanta Rucker.

Rucker says she believes the police officer overstepped his authority when he handled a domestic call on Tuesday. Her 21-year old daughter had called the police after getting into an argument with her brother, White.

A FOX 8 viewer sent a cell phone video of when Elyria police arrived on the scene. The video appears to show the officer choke White and slam his head into the pavement.

According to a police report, White had threatened his sister, struck her and then threatened her again with a brake rotor before he was tased.

White’s mother says he has mental issues and believes police officers acted inappropriately for the situation.

White remains behind bars, charged with numerous offenses including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and domestic violence.