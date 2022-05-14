CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crowd has gathered in downtown Cleveland on Saturday morning as a part of nationwide resistance to Supreme Court’s possible plans to outlaw abortion.

The Bans Off Our Bodies Rally held by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio is at Willard Park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. where they are making their voices heard.

This comes one month before SCOTUS is likely to rule on the pivotal case that would end Roe v. Wade in what Planned Parenthood calls a dismantling of sexual health and reproductive freedom after conception, having a firm message that “abortion is healthcare.”

Green, and green bandanas specifically, have become the international symbol of abortion rights, as mass movements in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico have stopped their governments from criminalizing abortion.