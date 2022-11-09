WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is expected to speak from the White House Wednesday afternoon as control of Congress remains undetermined following the midterm elections.

Despite high inflation and Biden’s low approval rating, the president’s party defied many midterm expectations and staved off presumptions of a so-called “red wave.”

In some of the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat that’s key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.

Votes are still being counted across the country, meaning Republicans could still emerge with control of both chambers of Congress. But there was no strong GOP surge, uplifting for Democrats who had braced for sweeping losses — and raised questions about the size of Republicans’ governing majority if they win the House.

The House and Senate races will determine the future of Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country. Republican control of the House would likely trigger a spate of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble the president’s ability to make judicial appointments.

