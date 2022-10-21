SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Officers are at an active scene in Shaker Heights on Friday afternoon after a police-involved shooting.

It happened at around 3:15 p.m. when officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Aldersyde and Lee Road, according to a release from Shaker Heights police.

Police say the vehicle allegedly accelerated away from the officers, which led to a foot pursuit of one of the suspects.

Officers reportedly observed him in possession of a firearm. The suspect was shot by an officer in the vicinity of Shaker Heights High School.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. The condition of the suspect is unknown.

The high school was under a brief lockdown while faculty and staff were evacuated. Classes were not in session on Friday.

There is no active threat.

