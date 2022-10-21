SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Officers are at an active scene in Shaker Heights on Friday afternoon after a police-involved shooting.
It happened at around 3:15 p.m. when officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Aldersyde and Lee Road, according to a release from Shaker Heights police.
Police say the vehicle allegedly accelerated away from the officers, which led to a foot pursuit of one of the suspects.
Officers reportedly observed him in possession of a firearm. The suspect was shot by an officer in the vicinity of Shaker Heights High School.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital. The condition of the suspect is unknown.
The high school was under a brief lockdown while faculty and staff were evacuated. Classes were not in session on Friday.
There is no active threat.
Stay with FOX 8 for more developments.