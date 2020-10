DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin Police confirm they are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at a pro-Donald Trump parade Saturday morning.

According to police, a participant in the parade fired a shot through a victim’s truck window. The incident happened on I-270 east at Sawmill Road.

Police said they are searching for a black pickup truck with Trump and American flags and Marines sticker.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.