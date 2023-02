EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The Euclid Police Department asks that drivers avoid the area after a multi-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the East 260th Street exit Wednesday afternoon.

Police said bricks have been spilled all over the roadway.

“Please avoid the area and use an alternate route until 2:30 p.m. while cars and debris are cleared,” Euclid Police Cpt. Mitch Houser said.

According to police, no injuries have been reported.