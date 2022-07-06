CLEVELAND (WJW) – A fire that broke out at a Cleveland junkyard took dozens of firefighters to get under control.

The fire started at E. 55th St and Sweeney Rd Wednesday morning. Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Mike Norman said totes of gasoline were being moved and some of the gasoline ignited.

The plume of smoke could be seen for miles.

At least 40 firefighters and multiple EMS crews responded to the scene.

Firefighters will remain on the scene to monitor hot spots.

Lieutenant Norman says no firefighters were injured. EMS checked out one person. They were not hospitalized.