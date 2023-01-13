CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Lanes on Interstate-77 are reopened after an ODOT plow crashed into a concrete median.

The crashed happened just before 9 a.m.

Cuyahoga County and several other counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 a.m. Saturday with 2 to 9 inches of snow expected to fall.

All lanes were closed for a time while crews worked to remove the plow from the concrete barrier.

Morning travelers were delayed at least two hours.

At around 11:30 a.m., lanes reopened.

Cuyahoga Heights police were on the scene.

ODOT says the driver did not sustain any serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.