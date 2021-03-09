Driver killed when car hits train on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters and other first responders were called to the scene of an accident before 7 a.m. Tuesday involving a car that hit a train.

This happened at Wayside at Roseland, south of St. Clair Ave.

The car hit a train and flipped upside down, according to FOX 8’s Patty Harken.

Car v train : London Rd and Wayside Rd. both blocked at the RR tracks. This is north of Euclid Ave. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 9, 2021

Cleveland Fire told Patty Harken a person is trapped and they’re using the jaws of life to rescue them.

The Cleveland Division of Police tells FOX 8 the driver of the vehicle was killed.

FOX 8 crews at the scene learned the train’s conductor said the driver tried to go around downed railroad gates.

That caused the train to hit the car.

No one else was hurt.

The driver of the vehicle was the sole occupant of the car.

The victim was male, according to EMS, but he has not been identified.