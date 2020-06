FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) – Ahead of the severe weather threat over Northeast Ohio, there is lots of sunshine and tropical humidity.

That left folks in Northeast Ohio looking for a place to cool off.

One of those spots was at Fairport Harbor Beach, where people enjoyed some time in the water.

Wednesday will see highs in the 80s but the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Severe weather will push in tonight.

Click here for the latest weather updates from the FOX 8 Weather team.

Related Content Severe weather threat brings chance for 75 mph winds, hail, isolated tornado Video