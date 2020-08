CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Facebook group made up of parents who want in-person learning available for their children is scheduled to hold a rally Monday outside the Cleveland Catholic Diocese.

According to the group, the Diocese is meeting there with its principals.









According to a news release from the Diocese of Cleveland sent out last week, all of the schools are offering both in-person and remote learning options to parents.

The Diocese oversees more than 100 schools in the area.