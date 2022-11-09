CLEVELAND (WJW) – A rollover dump truck crash is delaying traffic on I-90 in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cleveland Fire, the dump truck overturned on I-90 West at E.72nd, taking out a portion of the concrete median.

Right now, I-90 westbound is closed E. 72nd. The E. 72nd on-ramp is still open at this time.

According to ohgo.gov, there’s a 54 minute traffic delay in the westbound lane between mile marker 180 and mile marker 177.

The dump truck driver was taken to MetroHealth in stable condition.

Drivers should avoid the area at this time.