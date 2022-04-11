COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day spoke publicly on the loss of former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died Saturday.

The 24-year-old Steelers quarterback died after being hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway in South Florida.

Day held a press conference Monday morning after a meeting with the team, including some players who played alongside Haskins in 2017-2018.

“It’s hard to wrap your mind around something like this, especially when it happened to tragically to a young person,” Day said. “Especially someone with such a big heart. When you think about Dwayne, you think of the compassion that he had.”

He remembers his first impression of Haskins was that he was someone he enjoyed being around.

“He helped lift others,” he said. “That smile that he had. Just infectious. He had an old soul about him.”

He said he was a man of faith and had great integrity.

“Some of my favorite memories were just the day-to-day stuff… But on the field, my favorite game was the Maryland game where he really grew up. I think he had three rushing touchdowns, back in his home state. He was not going to be denied that day,” he said.

Day said Haskins’ legacy he’ll leave behind is that you can do whatever you dream, set goals, then do it.

OSU expressed their sadness on Saturday in a statement, saying:

The Ohio State Department of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives.

Buckeye fans gathered on Saturday at Ohio Stadium where two #7 jerseys, both in scarlet and in white, hung from the entrance gate in his honor.