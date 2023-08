CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crash has closed SR-176 Northbound at Spring Road and closed two lanes going the opposite direction Saturday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

OHGO cameras show multiple vehicles appear to be involved in the crash that took place around 8:30 p.m.

OHGO camera

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. It is not clear when the road is going to reopen.

FOX 8 has reached out to authorities for more information. We will update this story as more is learned.