CLEVELAND (WJW) — Santa Claus is coming to town Saturday night.

Local first responders are putting on a caravan event called Operation Santa’s Sleigh in Cleveland just after 8 p.m., and yes, the man in red is set to be among them. The operation, which takes place in other Ohio cities, too, works to bring joy to hospital patients and workers during the holidays.

The Cleveland parade of lights route includes swinging by the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center and the Ronald McDonald House.

Cleveland’s event should feature about 40 area emergency workers, along with lit-up safety vehicles. Other area events are taking place in Sandusky and Akron.

