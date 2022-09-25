CLEVELAND (WJW) — A mix of sun, clouds, and rain this evening as a cold front continues to move south through our area. Chance for an isolated stronger storm with damaging winds and hail possible along the cold front. On and off rain will continue tonight with periods of quiet weather. Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler tonight as we fall into the low to mid 50s.

A flood watch has been issued for Lake and Ashtabula Counties due to concern for major rainfall. The weather alert is set to last from late Sunday until late Tuesday.

Lake effect showers will persist overnight into Monday. The heaviest of the rainfall is expected to linger closer to the lake. Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday evening as a slow moving low crawls to the NE. Breezy tomorrow with gusts reaching 20-30 mph at times.

With the slow, training thunderstorms, 2-4″ of rainfall is possible through Tuesday for parts of NE Ohio.

Dreary, damp and breezy to start the work week with daily rain chances. We will finally dry out by the end of the upcoming week but Tropical Storm Ian’s remnants could move into the Midwest by next weekend bringing another round of rain.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: